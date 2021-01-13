Robo and VAR: River and Boca fans blew up the networks with memes after Palmeiras qualified for the Libertadores final

Share on FacebookShare Share on TwitterTweet Share on WhatsAppShare

Palmeiras and River they starred in a controversial match for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores. El Millonario won 2-0 with goals from Robert Rojas and Rafael Santos Borré and was just one goal away from achieving the feat of overcoming the 0-3 suffered in the first leg.

Marcelo Gallardo’s team scored one more goal with Gonzalo Montiel, but it was disallowed at the request of the VAR by Santos Borré’s offside on the previous play. Then he had a penalty sanctioned by the Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich on Matías Suárez, but who went back in his decision after the intervention of technology by Colombian Nicolás Gallo who understood, also correctly, that the forward had added.

These twists and turns of the VAR led to social networks quickly being flooded with the classic memes. River fans made the word “Robo” a trend, while Boca’s supporters responded instantly reminding him of the refereeing “help” he has had in recent times.

The best memes after the elimination of River from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Palmeiras

