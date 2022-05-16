RoboCop arrives at Fortnite accompanied by his great enemy, although in a less intimidating way

Epic Games’ battle royale welcomes the 80s action icon with a new skin, gesture, and accessories.

Paul Verhoeven left no one indifferent when in 1987 he released his tape of action and science fiction, RoboCop. The character has become an icon of the action cinema of the 1980s and thanks to his personal social satire and his shocking graphic violence. In addition to the multiple video games of the cyborg that we had decades ago, RoboCop has arrived to face the Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath.

But it’s time for the good Murphy protect the innocent and to the island in Epic Games’ battle royale, and he will do so by joining the sentinels and guards who fight crime. RoboCop is now available in the Fortnite item shop and arrives armed with the leg of his legendary rival, the ED-209 (Enforcement Droid Series 209).

“RoboCop’s costume includes the backpacking accessory LEG-209. Also the leg of ED-209 is available separately as peak. Get both of them with the RoboCop lot and use LEG-209 as a pickaxe and backpacking accessory at the same time,” Epic Games shared from its website. But we are not only going to have the presence of ED-209 through these accessories.

Fortnite has also released the movement gesture Mini ED-209, an adorable version of our imposing villain cybernetic, which unlike in the movie, makes you want to hug. Don’t worry, the people of Fortnite have confirmed that it works on the stairs. Fans of the franchise have reason to be excited as they set their sights on 2023, the year in which we look forward to the cyborg’s next game: RoboCop: Rogue City.

More about: Fortnite, Robocop and Battle Royale.