Robocop Vs. Terminator And 4 Other Movie Crossovers We Wish Happened

Crossovers. You’re keen on them. I like them. We all love them! Whether or not it’s Batman V. Superman, Godzilla vs. Kong, and even The Jetsons Meet The Flintstones, who doesn’t love when two completely different franchises come collectively for an important day? However have you learnt which crossover I at all times needed to see on the large display screen? Robocop vs. Terminator. Sure, I do know the Terminator (or relatively Terminators) have confronted off in opposition to RoboCop in comics and video video games, however doggonit, I at all times needed to see that epic battle on the large display screen.
And not simply that battle both. Whereas sure, it’s nonetheless fairly wonderful to me that we obtained Freddy vs. Jason in precise film type and never simply as some fan fiction on Wattpad, I do want that we’d see much more of those sorts of crossover films than what we’ve already gotten. It seemed like we have been going to get that with the much-anticipated Males In Black/21 Soar Road crossover, however that has since been cancelled. So what crossovers do I want got here to the the large display screen in some unspecified time in the future? Properly, about that…
RoboCop Vs. Terminator
Written by Sin Metropolis’s Frank Miller, RoboCop Versus The Terminator began out as a 4 concern crossover from Darkish Horse Comics that pitted everyone’s favourite metallic police officer in opposition to three Terminators. When Alex Murphy learns that a part of his know-how comes from Skynet, he decides that he has to take them down sooner or later. There was additionally one other crossover in 2011 referred to as Terminator/RoboCop: Kill Human the place RoboCop travels into the previous to forestall annihilation. So even RoboCop performs humorous with time journey. And lastly, there have been additionally a number of video video games, one for the Genesis, one for the Tremendous Nintendo, and one for the NES, all with completely different tales!
Look, I like The Terminator sequence, and I like the RoboCop sequence. However whereas The RoboCop sequence may get one other new movie to breathe life into the franchise, The Terminator franchise’s future appears to be like prefer it is perhaps…effectively, terminated. However if you wish to ramp up pleasure once more for the franchise, then look no additional than making a RoboCop Versus Terminator crossover occasion proper now. I imply, who wouldn’t need to see that? I do know I actually would.
Batman/Choose Dredd
I used to be going to choose Batman vs. Predator, however I believe a Batman Vs. Choose Dredd film could be even higher. Within the Batman/Choose Dredd: Judgment on Gotham comedian, Choose Demise results in Gotham Metropolis. However whereas chasing him, Batman jumps via a dimensional gap that lands him in Mega Metropolis One, the place Choose Dredd, being Choose Dredd, tries to arrest Batman for being a vigilante. Choose Anderson helps Batman although, and there’s a complete little journey wrapped up in 4 points. It’s good things!
Just like the final entry with The Terminator, Dredd might undoubtedly use a choose me up. And whereas I’d like to see Karl City reprise his position in one other film of his personal, even I can admit that the most effective plan of action would in all probability be to throw him in opposition to one other, rather more fashionable character. And who’s extra fashionable than Batman? Plus, how superior wouldn’t it have been to see Batman in Mega Metropolis One? The reply is extraordinarily superior. And you recognize it could have been.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/The Ghostbusters
I do know this listing is all about versus battles, however how cool wouldn’t it be if the heroes in a half shell met up with the Ghostbusters? Properly, it occurred… in comedian e book type. After a dimensional rift opens, the turtles discover themselves within the Ghostbusters model of New York, and there are some ghosts that they should cope with alongside the Ghostbusters. So who ya gonna name? Properly, I don’t know. Dominoes, perhaps? The Turtles love pizza, you recognize.
I desperately wished this grew to become a film. The thought of alternate actuality New Yorks is a captivating one, because it’s not a fictitious metropolis like Gotham or Mega Metropolis One, however the identical metropolis. Simply completely different. Plus, the turtles’ personalities would have meshed effectively with the Ghostbusters (effectively, I’m speaking in hypotheticals, in fact, because the authentic Ghostbusters wouldn’t—and couldn’t—come alongside for the journey). However no matter model of The Ghostbusters we’d have gotten, I’m certain there would have been character to spare. I even would have taken the latest Ghostbusters, as a result of I preferred them in any case. And I’d have gone for an additional journey with them, no query.
Archie Meets The Punisher
That is one other a kind of “Meets” tales relatively than Versus, however I don’t care. I need to see Archie Vs. Frank Fortress! Within the one-off comedian, The Punisher thinks Archie’s a nasty man, and desires to take him out. However when he realizes he’s unsuitable, he works with Archie to rescue Veronica. It’s ludicrous, nevertheless it’s a basic comedian, and principally solely as a result of it’s simply so ridiculous.
However right here’s the factor. The comedian, which got here out in 1994, was the cheerful model of Archie. What I would like (And that is nonetheless really a chance) is the brand new model of Archie from Riverdale, which is already fairly darkish and offers with demise. In order that’s the universe that I would like The Punisher to invade. How cool would that be? And in film type! Make it a three-night occasion!
Godzilla Vs. Charles Barkley
Screw Godzilla vs. Kong! (Not likely). What I at all times needed to see was the King of All Monsters vs. the King of All Rebounds. Charles Barkley was already in House Jam, and that was ridiculous, so why could not Charles Barkley have his basketball spat with Godzilla as effectively? What began as a Nike industrial ultimately grew to become a one-off comedian e book. And whereas the story is paper skinny, there have been films made on thinner tales ::cough:: Battleship ::cough::, so I don’t see why that ought to have been an issue.
Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley is simply so ridiculous, that it might’ve work. Look, Godzilla has fought many various monsters earlier than, however he’s by no means fought Charles Barkley on the large display screen. That’s one battle that I’d have liked to have seen above all others. I imply, Shaq would have in all probability performed it if any individual had dropped the script in entrance of him. So why not Barkley? It sucks that the chance by no means offered itself, as a result of now the time has handed.
And these are simply among the crossovers that I’d have liked to have seen. However what crossovers would you’ve got preferred to have seen? Pontificate within the feedback part beneath.
