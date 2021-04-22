‘Robot Chicken’ Sets Archie Comics Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the whole Archie Comics gang are making a return to “Robot Chicken,” and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the new special.

Premiering May 23 on Adult Swim, “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special” will feature a reunion of “Josie and the Pussycats” film stars Rachel Leigh Cook, reprising her role of Josie McCoy, of course, and those who made up her on-screen boy band DuJour: Seth Green (who co-created “Robot Chicken”), Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison.



Adult Swim

Additional guest stars for the episode include Fred Armisen, who will portray Archie Andrews, among others; Amy Sedaris, who will voice Betty Cooper, among others; Betty Gilpin, who will take on Veronica Lodge, among others; Jason Mantzoukas, who will play Jughead Jones and more; Ryan Phillippe, who will voice Reggie Mantle and more; Clare Grant, who will perform as Sabrina Spellman and more; Cree Summer, who is the singing voice for Josie; Jane Lynch, who will play Miss Grundy and more; Jared Harris, who will play Mr. Weatherbee and more, and Katee Sackhoff, who will take on Hilda Spellman, among others.

Cook will also voice Cheryl Blossom, while Green will voice a number of characters, including Mr. Andrews and Moose Mason. “Robot Chicken” co-creator Matthew Senreich, writer/producers Tom Root and Tom Sheppard, and writer Hugh Davidson will also contribute their voices to this special.

“We are so excited to dedicate an entire special featuring these beloved characters from Archie Comics,” said Green. “As a fellow redhead, I’ve always loved and related to Archie. That love has culminated in this, ‘Robot Chicken’s’ purest expression of joy within the Archie universe.”

The Archie Comics gang has been stop-motion animated for “Robot Chicken” before, most recently in the eighth season episode “Cake Pillow” when the show used the classic comic characters to parody MTV dating shows in “Are You The One: Archie Edition.” The beloved characters are also still alive and well on live-action television: Although Netflix’s Sabrina-centered series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” came to an end in December 2020, the flagship series that started it all, “Riverdale,” is currently in its fifth season on the CW and has already been renewed for a sixth.

Watch the opening to “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special” below: