Rock Fireplace Division Web hosting Neighborhood Fundraiser That includes Craft Display, Meals, Leisure

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — An Osage County volunteer fireplace department is striking on a fundraising instance Saturday with somewhat bit something for everyone.

Crafts, a silent auction, foods and leisure are all a part of the Rock Neighborhood Roundup and Chuck Wagon Feed reaping benefits the Rock Fireplace Division positioned 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Freeway 97.

The craft provide and backyard sale kick the day off at 10 a.m.

Admission is loose and meal tickets will likely be purchased prematurely or at the door.

