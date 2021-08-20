Rocket Boys (Sony LIV) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Rocket Boys (Sony LIV) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Rocket Boys is an Indian internet collection directed by means of Abhay Pannu. The collection stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra within the lead roles. The collection is made underneath the banner of Roy Kapur Motion pictures and Emmay Leisure and produced by means of Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It’s in response to the lifetime of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Just lately its first teaser used to be introduced on 15 August 2021.
|Name
|Rocket Boys
|Primary Solid
|Jim Sarbh
Ishwak Singh
Regina Cassandra
|Style
|Drama, Sci-fi
|Writer
|Nikkhil Advani
|Director
|Abhay Pannu
|Manufacturer
|Monisha Advani
Madhu Bhojwani
|Tale and Screenplay
|No longer To be had
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|Harshvir Oberai
|Makeup Artist
|Priya Lahon
|Manufacturing Space
|Roy Kapur Motion pictures
Emmay Leisure
Solid
The whole forged of internet collection Rocket Boys :
Jim Sarbh
Ishwak Singh
Regina Cassandra
|To be had On
|Sony LIV
|General Episode
|No longer To be had
|Operating Time
|No longer To be had
|Launched Date
|No longer To be had
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Teaser
