Rocket Boys (Sony LIV) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Rocket Boys is an Indian internet collection directed by means of Abhay Pannu. The collection stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra within the lead roles. The collection is made underneath the banner of Roy Kapur Motion pictures and Emmay Leisure and produced by means of Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It’s in response to the lifetime of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Just lately its first teaser used to be introduced on 15 August 2021.

Name Rocket Boys
Primary Solid Jim Sarbh
Ishwak Singh
Regina Cassandra
Style Drama, Sci-fi
Writer Nikkhil Advani
Director Abhay Pannu
Manufacturer Monisha Advani
Madhu Bhojwani
Tale and Screenplay No longer To be had
Editor No longer To be had
DoP Harshvir Oberai
Makeup Artist Priya Lahon
Manufacturing Space Roy Kapur Motion pictures
Emmay Leisure

Solid

The whole forged of internet collection Rocket Boys :

Jim Sarbh

Ishwak Singh

Regina Cassandra

To be had On Sony LIV
General Episode No longer To be had
Operating Time No longer To be had
Launched Date No longer To be had
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

Teaser

