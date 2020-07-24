Rocket Punch Announces August Comeback With “Blue Punch”

Rocket Punch is on the point of return!

On July 23, the rookie group introduced that they’ll be releasing their third mini album “Blue Punch” on August four at 6 p.m. KST. It’ll function the title monitor “Juicy.”



Rocket Punch is a six-member group that debuted beneath Woollim Leisure in August 2019 with their first mini album “Pink Punch” and title monitor “Bim Bam Bum.” Their comeback in February was with the track “BOUNCY” off their mini album “Pink Punch.”

In the meantime, Rocket Punch is gearing as much as carry out on the on-line Dream Live performance “CONNECT:D” this weekend.