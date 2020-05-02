Rocket Punch Talks About Nearing Their 1st Debut Anniversary, Goals For 2020, And More

Rocket Punch teamed up with The Star journal for a pictorial and interview, the place they talked about their group dynamics, objectives for 2020, and extra.

Within the interview that adopted the spring-themed picture shoot, Rocket Punch talked about the truth that their group doesn’t have positions like principal dancer and principal vocalist, which is widespread in most idol teams, and so they have opted to attempt to be an “all middle” group. Yeonhee defined, “We needed to indicate that anybody of us would have the ability to tackle any half that’s given to us. We take pleasure in that.”

When requested the way it feels to be nearing their first debut anniversary, Suyun replied, “It’s nonetheless onerous to imagine that nearly a yr has handed. It seems like we’ve accomplished loads, however I believe we even have some regrets.” Dahyun added, “I believe time goes by so shortly. I hope we’re in a position to present much more development sooner or later.”

Sohee talked about Rocket Punch’s bucket checklist for this yr as she mentioned, “I hope as Rocket Punch, we’re in a position to proceed to fortunately carry out on stage,” and Suyun candidly added, “I hope Rocket Punch will have the ability to obtain an award.”

Rocket Punch’s full picture shoot and interview can be found within the Might subject of The Star.

