Rocketman And 12 LGBTQ Movies To Stream During Pride Month

Rocketman (2019)

A fantastical musical adaptation of Elton John’s early years, Rocketman is a heartfelt, successful tribute to the musical icon, performed fairly splendidly by Taron Egerton. Whereas it takes various liberties with John’s life story, notably with the artist/inspiration on-board as an govt producer, this entertaining, grandiose musical origin story is splashy and sensational, stuffed with moments of inspiration and whimsy that actually places colder, much less impressed biopics to process. It hits a couple of drained tropes and it does not all the time stick the touchdown, however it has fashion and sincerity in its favor, leading to an enthralling, transferring have a look at the musician who has given us a number of basic songs all through the years. It is as poppy and passionate as a few of John’s most recognizable tunes, and it has attraction and vitality for days.

Stream it on Hulu right here.

Hire it or Stream it on Amazon right here.

