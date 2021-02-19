‘Rocks,’ ‘His Home’ Lead British Independent Film Awards

“Rocks,” “His Home” and “The Father” had been the leaders on the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), which had been introduced Thursday.

Coming-of-age drama “Rocks” gained finest British unbiased movie, with Kosar Ali profitable the awards for each finest supporting actress and most promising newcomer together with her younger co-star D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu profitable finest supporting actor. Lucy Pardee’s finest casting award, which was among the many craft award winners introduced in January, takes the “Rocks” tally to 5.

Remi Weekes gained finest director and Wunmi Mosaku gained finest actress for horror movie “His Home.” The movie additionally gained the most effective manufacturing design and results awards.

Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of an ageing man in “The Father” gained finest actor, and the movie additionally gained finest screenplay for writer-director Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, and finest enhancing for Yorgos Lamprinos.

In a yr when awards had been unfold evenly, “Saint Maud,” “Mogul Mowgli,” “Misbehaviour” and “The Cause I Leap” had two wins every.

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” gained finest worldwide unbiased movie, the one awards class open to non-U.Okay. movies.

The net ceremony was hosted by actor Tom Felton stay from Wales, the place he’s filming Sky Cinema movie “Save the Cinema.”

The occasion noticed a galaxy of star presenters, together with a number of from the Netflix world like “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Web page, Zendaya of “Malcolm & Marie,” “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas from “The White Tiger” and “Intercourse Schooling” actors Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wooden. Different presenters included “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Maria Bakalova, “McMafia” lead James Norton, “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” filmmaker Armando Iannucci, “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and Daisy Edgar-Jones from “Regular Folks.”

BIFA WINNERS 2020

Finest British Independent Film

“Rocks” – Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

Finest Director

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Finest Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Finest Actress

Wunmi Mosaku – “His Home”

Finest Actor

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Finest Supporting Actress

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Finest Supporting Actor

D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu – “Rocks”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Breakthrough Producer

Irune Gurtubai – “Limbo” (additionally produced by Angus Lamont)

Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli” (co-written by Bassam Tariq)

Most Promising Newcomer

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Finest Documentary

“The Cause I Leap” – Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Pricey, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

The Raindance Discovery Award

“Excellent 10” – Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini

Finest British Brief Film supported by BFI NETWORK

“The Lengthy Goodbye” – Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

Finest Worldwide Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

Finest Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Highlight

Lucy Pardee – “Rocks”

Finest Cinematography sponsored by Soiled Seems

Ben Fordesman – “Saint Maud”

Finest Costume Design

Charlotte Walter – “Misbehaviour”

Finest Enhancing sponsored by Intermission Film

Yorgos Lamprinos – “The Father”

Finest Results

Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin – “His Home”

Finest Make Up & Hair Design

Jill Sweeney – “Misbehaviour”

Finest Music sponsored by Common Music Publishing Group

Paul Corley – “Mogul Mowgli”

Finest Manufacturing Design sponsored by Studio Juice

Jacqueline Abrahams – “His Home”

Finest Sound supported by Halo Put up

Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara De Oliveira Lima – “The Cause I Leap”