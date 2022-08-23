Rockstar claims copyright even with a former developer of the first GTA for two prototype videos

A former worker from the first game in the saga has pointed out on his Twitter that the big R is in “bastard mode”.

It is often very common to see that companies want defend your product. Maybe sometimes they want to do it too much. In this case, a former developer of the first GTA has indicated that Rockstar has requested Copyright for having published two prototype videos about the first Grand Theft Auto.

Rockstar is in bastard mode and claims copyright to any GTA videoMike DaillyHas been Mike Dailly, one of the founders of DMA Designnow known as Rockstar North, has shared on his Twitter the following: “I see that Rockstar is getting into bastard mode again and issues copyright notices to any GTA video they can find, including my of the prototype videos“.

He goes on to claim the following: “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work in a game, and Any material of old development file”. In fact, on Mike Dailly’s YouTube channel no GTA video appears anymore despite being one of the founders of what is now known as Rockstar North. Even so, as collected by the medium VGC, this is the first public mention of such an event.

Whatever it is, it’s clear that Rockstar is putting its focus on Grand Theft Auto in every way. The latest information from Bloomberg suggested that GTA 6 would take place in a fictional Miami with two characters, one of them female. Anyway, it seems that Rockstar’s ambition was such that they even cut content.

