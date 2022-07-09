Rockstar confirms that it is focused on GTA 6 and Red Dead Online will suffer the consequences

Despite this, they plan to update the game with special seasonal events and more missions.

Much of the Red Dead Online community is dissatisfied with the work that has been carried out Rockstar during all this time in the multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2. They even started the SaveRedDeadOnline campaign as a movement to demand better treatment from the developer, but unfortunately there is not very good news about it.

Now, Rockstar is totally focused on Grand Theft Auto VI, something that has been confirmed by the studio in an official blog post addressed to the community. In it, it is dropped that will focus their efforts on GTA VI and, therefore, Red Dead Online will stop receiving major updates, although it will continue to have news.

We are devoting more resources to the next installment of GTARockstar“Lately we have been devoting more development resources to the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto saga, understanding more than ever the need to exceed player expectations and trying to make this installment the best it can be,” they say from the studio. “As a result of that, we are in the process of making some changes in the way we support Red Dead Online.”

The main consequence of this decision is that Red Dead Online will not have big news in the coming months, but rather will improve existing modes instead of adding new content. For example, Rockstar cites specialist roles, competitive modes, and co-op story missions as examples of things they’ll keep updating, along with add special events of season and more telegram missions.

Red Dead Online will continue to receive missions and events“Player feedback has been critical to the success of both GTA Online and Red Dead Online, and is a staple that helps us continue to evolve and improve as we move forward,” explains Rockstar, making it clear that they are looking to the future.

As for GTA VI we don’t really know much, only confirmation that it is in development. Numerous sources have reported in recent days that due to everything that a new installment of Grand Theft Auto implies, Rockstar has paused the remastering of the original Red Dead Redemption and other games, such as the fourth numbered installment of GTA.

