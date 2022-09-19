Rockstar confirms the leaks of GTA 6: this is how it will act before the biggest hack in its history

The company states that it will continue to develop the title as planned.

During last Sunday, the network was filled with dozens of images, videos, gameplays and other leaks of GTA VI, the most anticipated installment of Rockstar. The journalist Jason Schreier and other professionals in the sector recalled the consequences behind this type of action, although it seems that the hacker who carried out this movement is already trying to negotiate with the authors of the game.

Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned.RockstarAfter this, it was clear that we were facing real leaks, and Rockstar has come to the fore to confirm this information and share their decisions regarding the development of GTA VI: “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded sensitive information of our systems, including early development footage of the next Grand Theft Auto,” the company explains in a statement posted on Twitter. “At this time, we do not anticipate any interruption on our live gaming services no long-term effects in the development of our ongoing projects”.

“We are extremely disappointed that details of our next game have been shared with all of you in this way,” continues Rockstar. “Our work with the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we will remain as committed as ever to give you an experience that really exceed your expectations“.

“We will update you all soon and of course we will properly introduce you to our next game as soon as it’s ready. We want to thank you all for your support throughout this situation,” concludes the company’s message.

The most searched terms in Google in terms of video games show the desire of the community to know more about GTA VI, but it is evident that Rockstar wanted to make a very different first contact. Be that as it may, it is not the first time we see leaks of titles that are yet to come and that is why Neil Druckmann, who has suffered this kind of situation, wanted to show his support for Rockstar with a message on Twitter.

