Rockstar could expand the GTA 6 map using a strategy we haven’t seen since GTA 4

Insider Tez2 assures that the studio will release both the base game and additional expansions.

There is still a long way to go before Rockstar releases its long-awaited GTA VI, so now we have more questions than answers around this title. Various sources from the developer assure Bloomberg that the next numbered installment of the franchise will feature novelties such as a different tone, a female co-star and a map that will expand with new cities.

Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before the success of GTA OnlineTez2Now, the well-known insider Tez2, who has been right in his leaks around the studio’s games, assures that this last feature will be carried out with additional DLC: “The ‘expand over time’ means that Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before the success of GTA Online arrived,” explains the user on the GTA forums.

“When GTA V was released, development of the SP DLC had already started before release,” the insider continues. “This is how we discovered the audio files mentioning the upcoming opening of the Casino and other activities. Additionally, Liberty City was being ported to [GTA]V, but in very early stages of development. Both projects were scrapped, of course, in 2015.” Therefore, Rockstar hasn’t introduced any expansions to its Grand Theft Auto games since GTA IV, which had the DLCs for The Lost and Damned y The Ballad of Gay Tony.

The first wave of new DLC cities and missions will be planned before launchTez2As for the content of GTA VI, Tez2 ensures that “the first wave of new cities and missions that we will receive as DLC definitely will be planned before launch of [GTA]SAW. And Rockstar will be able to allocate resources to any new titles they work on after the release of VI.”

Beyond this, the insider takes advantage of the information to theorize about the unpublished locations that we could see in the form of expansions: “As for the new cities, I think that for the most part we will receive instances of new cities or islands. A style like Cayo Perico or North Yankton. That way, Rockstar can introduce a new heist for the next GTA Online mode with each new DLC. If we’re lucky, we might get a fully developed city from time to time.”

As always, we will have to wait for Rockstar finish confirming this information with an official statement or trailer showing a fuller picture of the title. We can do little more at the moment, since the studio is still working on a GTA VI that wants to be a reference in the saga and in the video game industry, since we already know that, although it is very possible that the developer has cut content, we will have a gigantic game.

