Rockstar delays the discharge date of GTA: The Trilogy in bodily layout and provides other dates for every platform

Rockstar has not on time the bodily unencumber of Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy on Xbox One, Xbox Collection X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Transfer.

Because the studio has shared on Twitter, the bodily unencumber of Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy is not on time to a number of other dates. Whilst this variation implies that The sport will release at the Xbox One, Xbox Collection X / S and PS4 consoles on December 17 (a extend of ten days), On Nintendo Transfer it’s going to be much less good fortune, as it’s going to now not be bodily to be had till early 2022.

The extend of the bodily variations of the sport happens after A turbulent virtual unencumber of the long-lasting trio’s remasters. Following its unencumber, lovers who went for the 3 video games incorporated within the remastered pack (GTA 3, Vice Town and San Andreas) have reported a number of problems, together with critical insects with the release of the sport on PC, in addition to a torrent of visible defects and function problems on quite a lot of platforms.

We already confirmed our unhappiness with this new trio in a devoted article.

For the reason that identify’s preliminary unencumber, Rockstar has launched updates for all 3 video games, solving one of the extra outstanding problems, such because the notorious remasters rain impact, a chain of typos detected through avid gamers all over the 3 video games. and texture corruption in San Andreas. Along with the sport’s first primary patch, Rockstar has additionally apologized to lovers on their web site for the standing of the sport’s unencumber..

“To start with, we wish to sincerely ask for forgiveness to everybody who has had issues taking part in those video games.“Reads the corporate’s commentary.

“The Grand Robbery Auto saga – and the video games that make up this iconic trilogy – are as particular to us as we all know they’re to lovers all over the world. Up to date variations of those vintage video games weren’t launched in a state that met our personal high quality requirements, nor the factors that our lovers be expecting“the commentary continues prior to discussing their plans to mend the issues with the video games.

