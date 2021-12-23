Rockstar offers a free game to choose to those who buy GTA: The Trilogy in their store

Players will have until January 5, 2022 to claim one of the chosen titles on PC.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 21 December 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is being one of the protagonists of this final stretch of 2021 that is already coming to an end. Unfortunately, it has not been due to positive news, since the title of Rockstar It has been accompanied by visual problems that have caused a multitude of criticisms, in addition to a more than curious temporary disappearance on PC.

This was due to errors with the company’s own launcher, along with parts of the code that should not have been present in the final version. As compensation for all the problems, and although they have not justified it in this way in the official post (but it is a Christmas promotion), it has been announced that GTA: The Trilogy buyers will be gifting a game.

In this way, those who get the game before January 6 Through the Rockstar store, they will be able to choose from a series of candidates who can claim from the platform itself. Among those chosen are proper names such as GTA V: Premium Edition or the always recommended third numbered installment of Max Payne. Next the complete list:

With gifts or not, the truth is that collection of the three classics Rockstar has been accompanied by lower sales than could be expected at first, with the announcement. At 3DJuegos we took our time to assess this remastering work, and Toni Piedrabuena concluded in his analysis of GTA: The Trilogy that the compilation has fallen far short of the tribute that the original works deserve.

