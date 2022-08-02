Rockstar removed a game mode from GTA Online due to a real event

Information from Bloomberg confirms that the murder of George Floyd in 2020 changed the plans with GTA 5.

Last week, the journalist Jason Schreier published in Bloomberg information about what we can expect from the next big project of Rockstar. We know that there will be a woman starring in GTA VI and that all efforts are put into development, but a detail has also been confirmed about a decision that affected Grand Theft Auto V a while ago.

More specifically about a content discarded from GTA Online, since Schreier affirms that two years ago the studio backed down with an update due to a real event: the murder of George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of a policeman who has been sentenced to twenty years in prison.

The mode put the cops like the good guysThe conflict with this update is that Rockstar planned to include that same summer a game mode where the good guys were the cops. Called ‘Cops n Crooks’, it was a modality where the good guys faced the bad guys and the good side was played by the police, something that would have generated some controversy due to the distrust and skepticism towards the authorities that that terrible event generated.

This is one of the actions with which Rockstar showed sensitivity to what was happening in the world, something that seems to be in accordance with the different way of approaching the humor that GTA VI will have. In addition, the company has made efforts to improve the working conditions of its workers, who instead of implementing all the initial content would expand the game map over time.

