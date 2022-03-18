Rockstar solves the problem of GTA Online with the migration of the character to PS5 and Xbox Series

The title did not allow transferring progress to next-gen if we had previously done it from One or PS4 to PC.

This Tuesday, March 15, the new generation versions of Grand Theft Auto V, one of the most popular titles in the history of the video game industry, have arrived. On Rockstar They can already boast of having launched it in three different generations, catapulted by the success of a GTA Online that continues to be one of the most played titles of the moment.

Can’t transfer progress from PC to PS5 or Series X|SJust before its premiere, the Rockstar support account warning of the existence of a problem when migrating the character from previous generation. What happened is that the system did not allow PS4 and Xbox One users to transfer their progress to PS5 and Series X | S if they had previously done so to the PC version.

From that warning posted Monday to the second update of the problem has passed only a day, since from Rockstar they assure that the error It has been resolved and no kind of crash should come up from now on. They remember that it was necessary to solve the problem because the character cannot be migrated from the PC version to the new Sony and Microsoft consoles.

Regardless of whether we play it on current systems or machines from a generation or two ago, there is no doubt that the fifth numbered installment of the franchise has garnered a overwhelming success, with more than 160 million copies sold in the last official update that we met in February. Álvaro Castellano has recently reflected on the next-gen version, so we encourage you to take a look at the analysis of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series that he published yesterday.

