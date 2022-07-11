Rockstar wants GTA VI to exceed player expectations by being the best possible installment

The company gives more details on GTA VI in a community update on GTA and Red Dead Online

By Adrian Mira 10 Julio 2022, 16:35

As we have told you this week, Rockstar has allocated more resources to develop a new release of the Grand Theft Auto saga, leaving aside Red Dead Online. Now Rockstar is “understanding more than ever the need to exceed player expectations and that this next installment be the best possible“.

This has been made known by Rockstar itself in a community update on GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Already in February they confirmed that the development of GTA VI was advanced. As VGC points out, Rockstar acknowledged that his silence was due to the “desire to go further than what we have previously delivered”.

In January of this year, the developer dropped that they plan significant growth in the fiscal year of 2024, which it would be possible with a new installment of GTA. In addition, all this information is supported by the possible cancellation of the remasters of GTA 4 y el primer Red Dead Redemption. The latter has been backed up by Kotaku sources.

The expectations to know more information about the new GTA 6 are tremendous. The little that can be known about its content is that it could become a less provocative game according to, one of the founders of Rockstar. Another thing that is also known is about musicas it became known that Snoop Dogg was recording music for the saga.

