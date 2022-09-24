Rockstar wants to avoid another hack like GTA 6 with this new job offer

The big R has a new opening for a “Research Analyst” with security-related duties.

Everyone has echoed the leak of GTA 6 by the alleged criminal of 17 years who made a mass hack to Rockstar Games. With this, more than 90 videos and images of the next Grand Theft Auto 6 were uncovered in a very early stage of development. The big R wants to prevent that from happening again at all costs.

Rockstar is looking for a dedicated analyst to help drive various Security initiativesAccording to the media Rockstar Intel, the American company has put the cards on the table and intends prevent another leak of this caliber. That is due to the latest job offer published on the official Rockstar website. The company wants a “research analyst“, but if we look at the responsibilities and tasks, what is indicated in the following paragraph is described.

“Rockstar is looking for a dedicated analyst to help drive our various security initiatives and HR. The candidate agrees to maintain the fun of our games and services through the defense against cheaters, hackers, exploiters and troublemakers. If you consider yourself an expert and champion of open source intelligence, various types of investigations, tracking and reporting on individual topics, then this may be the job for you,” the job description reveals.

One of the tasks is to help respond to emergency situations and security incidentsMeanwhile, in the responsibilities it is indicated that one of the tasks is the following: “Help to respond to emergency situations and security incidents” along with another to prevent threats: “Monitor and maintain intelligence on various threat actors“, details Rockstar.

Rockstar already issued an official statement a few days ago admitting that the leaked content was from GTA 6 and in which they revealed their next steps to follow. In addition to that, they also showed their extreme disappointment for this situation, because it can have serious consequences for everyone. On the other hand, the community came together and showed all its support in a campaign most beautiful showcasing their most successful games in early development versions.

3D Games Discord

More about: GTA, Rockstar Games, Take-Two and GTA 6.