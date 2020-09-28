‘Rocky’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ in Concert Series Coming in 2021

“Rocky” and “Legally Blonde” are set to obtain the “Movies in Concert” remedy. Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and TCG Leisure have introduced the tour sequence is about to start in July 2021.

Audiences world wide will have the ability to expertise the anthems of “Rocky” and songs equivalent to “We Might Nonetheless Belong Collectively” by Lisa Loeb and “Magic” by the Black Eyed Peas carried out dwell by a full symphony orchestra and performed in sync to the movies.

The partnership with TCG Leisure is a part of MGM’s general technique to develop its portfolio of dwell occasions and immersive experiences that allow followers get pleasure from their favourite films and characters nicely past the silver display screen.

The “Rocky in Concert” sequence will embody six musical occasions for every of the six movies in the unique franchise, starting with the movie’s debut in 1976. The occasions will provide interactive experiences and unique merchandise to accompany the sequence.

“Legally Blonde in Concert” will get to revisit Reese Witherspoon’s iconic outing as Elle Woods, the California blonde who has all of it, till her boyfriend dumps her and she does every part she will to get him again together with enrolling in regulation college.

As with “Rocky in Concert,” “Legally Blonde” will enable followers to get pleasure from a dwell orchestra taking part in songs from the movie’s soundtrack, with unique retail kiosks.

Each occasions are at present scheduled to tour by North America, Europe, and Australia, with further markets to be added. The live shows are deliberate to start in July 2021 and run by the tip of June 2024.

Robert Marick, MGM’s Government Vice President International Client Merchandise and Experiences, mentioned, “MGM is trying to create further ways in which followers can work together with and get pleasure from their favourite tales and characters nicely past the tip credit of the movie. The live performance occasions for each Rocky and Legally Blonde are a part of our technique of growing significant experiences that followers will love. TCG are true consultants in this area and we couldn’t have requested for higher companions as we kick off this brand-new initiative.”

Stephen Cook dinner, President of TCG Leisure, mentioned, “We’re excited to be working with MGM on bringing the long-lasting Rocky movie sequence and Legally Blonde to the live performance corridor. Each Rocky and Legally Blonde are implausible movies with nice music. These exhibits will carry out in symphony halls, theaters and performing arts facilities world wide.”