Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | Songs | E-newsletter Date

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the extremely expected love tale directed by means of Karan Johar, who Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It must be famous that they’re excited to enroll in in after the hit Gully Boy (2019) hit. The movie is collectively produced by means of Hiroo Yash, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta with an affiliation of Dharma Productions and introduced by means of Viacom Studios. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a love tale that grabs the roots of the circle of relatives. Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy do the tale, dialogues and screenplay for the movie. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shall be launched in 2022.
A statement shall be made in a while relating to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s on-line streaming rights.
Film Main points of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
|Director
|Karan Johar
|Manufacturer
|Hiroo Yash, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta
|Tale
|Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy
|Style
|Romantic drama
|Solid
|Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatto
|Song
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|cameraman
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Editor
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Manufacturing corporate
|Dharma Productions and Viacom Studios
|E-newsletter date
|2022
|Language
|Hindi
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Movie Solid
Take a look at one of the major solid listing of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani film,
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Trailer
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani trailer video shall be up to date quickly.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Poster
Here’s the name announcement poster for the impending Karan Johar film toes Ranveer and Alia,
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Songs
The main points about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani songs shall be up to date quickly.
Keep tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra leisure information.