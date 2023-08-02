Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani How Karan Johar Broke His Own Rules And Made His Most Controversial Movie Yet:

When people talk about movies, the term “it works” comes up a lot. How did it look? Wonderful, it works. Did the music get too loud? No, it doesn’t. She did a great job with that line, didn’t she? Absolutely.

It actually did work. It’s what you state when you’re not sure how to explain how you feel. Sure, you could probably name 15 different things you liked about a certain moment if you had to, but what people really notice when they state something “works” is how sincere it is.

Karan Johar Is The Only Indian Filmmaker Who Can Sell The Stupidest Picture Without Questioning Its Logic:

Sincerity is hard to fake on TV more than anything else. It’s hard to define and hard to stop. But Karan Johar is the only Indian director who can make you buy the silliest nonsense upon film with no making you question its reasoning.

The director is very self-aware and always willing to try new things. This weekend, he returned to making feature films alongside Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a film that both embraces everything he stands for and breaks down the very foundation of his career in one fell swoop.

The moment comes right at the point when Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky Randhawa eventually stands up for what is right after living in fear of his powerful father and grandma, who is basically the Wicked Witch of West Delhi.

He’s saying something to her which nobody within the audience could have expected, especially in a movie that was directed by a man who worked for the last 20 years trying to convince the country that nothing is more important than family.

Rocky tells his grandma Dhanlakshmi, “Dadi, my dreams are about you, but my heart doesn’t know your name or face.” The music is getting louder. There’s a good chance that Vin Diesel cried somewhere in Los Angeles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Made Rs 7.75 Crore On Thursday:

According to a story from Bollywood Hungama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made between Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 7.75 crore on Tuesday. With this, the movie has made a total net domestic gross of about Rs 60.17 crore.

On its fifth day, 18.75% of the theater seats were filled. Taran Adarsh, an expert on the movie business, is sure that RRKPK will make Rs 70 crore in its first week, even though there is no competition in sight.

Taran Adarsh Twitted That “#RRKPK Can Easily Reach 100 Cr By The End Of The Week 2”:

He wrote upon Twitter, “#RRKPK has a good chance to add up to a healthy number… “Eyes that were 70 cr+ within Week 1 ought to easily reach 100 cr by the end of Week 2.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did worse at the box office in its first week than Karan’s last movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On its first Tuesday, it made Rs 13.3 crore. But Ae Dil Hai Mushkil didn’t come out until Diwali.

Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy, And Shashank Khaitan Wrote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was authored by Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy, as well as Shashank Khaitan. It’s about a young couple named Rocky and Rani who move in with each other’s families to see if they get along.

In the movie, Jaya Bachchan plays Rocky’s grandmother, as well as Dharmendra as well as Shabana Azmi play loves who have been apart for a long time.

Rocky’s grandma, who is played through Jaya Bachchan, might be the only “bad guy” who doesn’t get a chance to change by the conclusion of the movie.

Aamir Bashir, who plays Rocky’s father, has a last-minute change of heart. But Dhanlakshmi has been cursed to live the rest of her life alone and sad because her whole family has turned their backs on her.

She also happens to be the only major character that Johar and his writers Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, as well as Sumit Roy haven’t made fun of.

It seems like the only thing he told the extremely strict Bollywood star was, “In this scene, Jaya aunty, act like the paparazzi are chasing you.” And that’s exactly what she is, right up until the last time they meet, when she tells Rocky, “You can’t hurt this person.”

Rocky might not realize it at the time, but he is actually taking up for himself when he defends his mother and sister. Johar, on the other hand, is very good at what he does.

He is going against the very concept of family that we see in movies, especially the kind of movies that he has helped to make. In his own pastiche-like way, he is addressing the hidden problem in our society that eats away at its soul. Maybe he feels bad about what he did.

The Filmmaker Has Definitely Shown A False Picture Of Indian Families:

The filmmaker has definitely shown a false picture of Indian families, as well as not just on the surface. This is especially true for those who had to leave their own families and start new lives abroad.

Some of his earlier movies had weird ideas about gender politics as well as sexuality. But unlike most of his peers, he has been quick to apologize for numerous problematic tropes in his past work.

Last week, for example, the main people behind the movie Bawaal did a victory lap, even though it caused an international issue because of how it portrayed the Holocaust.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani serves as a screwball comedy, a cheesy drama, and, most amazingly, a real show.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Serves As A Screwball Comedy:

There are dozens of jokes in one funny throwaway line. Rani tells Rocky that she left their singing grandparents alone because “woh bahut loudly gaa rahe hain”. It’s a movie that doesn’t care whether it’s about Asha Bhosle or Diljit Dosanjh.

Sure, Dharmendra appears to be Sunny and Bobby, who are sitting on either side and just out of view, are pulling his strings. But, and this is important, it’s Dharmendra. And Johar is one of the few directors who has an innate sense of how to use star power.