Rod Wave Is No. 1 on Album Chart; Lil Nas X ‘Montero’ Tops Songs Chart

Hip-hop artist Rod Wave took excessive spot on the album chart from Justin Bieber, debuting with 122,000 album items to be a straightforward No. 1 finisher. The premiere for his sophomore effort marks the primary time the rapper has made it to the highest, even in every week the place he introduced having collected 12 new gold, platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his songs.

Bieber had a surprisingly good maintain, although, in an period the place it’s not unusual for many pop artists’ albums to drop off by greater than half after a debut. In week two, “Justice” collected a nonetheless sturdy 94,000 album items, down from 146,000 in its debut body.

The identical holding energy didn’t pan out for Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over the Nation Membership.” After debuting at No. 2 final week, it fell 39 spots to No. 41 in week two, with a decline to 14,700 items after bowing with 98,000 final week.

Half of the albums within the high 10 of the Rolling Stone album chart have been new entries, following a interval of months when it’s been uncommon to see multiple or two. NF’s “Clouds” got here in third with 78,200 album items, adopted by Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” at No. 4.

Underwood’s album of Christian music, which scored 71,800 album items in its opening week, is predicted to nonetheless be doing sturdy enterprise on subsequent week’s chart, on account of elevated visibility throughout Easter weekend.

It as soon as regarded like Morgan Wallen may need a shot at returning to No. 1 on the album chart after his streak on the high was damaged by Bieber’s entry final week. However he’s down simply sufficient now {that a} repeat play at No. 1 seems much less probably. This week, “Harmful: The Double Album” got here in at No. 5 on album items of 59,600. It’s nonetheless a given he gained’t be out of the highest 10 for fairly some time.

Returning albums by Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa and the Weeknd got here in at Nos. 6-8. The opposite debuting albums within the high 10 have been “Dum and Dummer 2” by Younger Dolph and Key Glock at No. 9 (with 32,500 album items) and pop band AJR’s “OK Orchestra” within the No. 10 spot (with 30,900).

Evanescence’s first album in years, “The Bitter Fact,” bowed at No. 18 (24,000 album items). 24goldn’s smash single has but to hold over to a smash album, as “El Dorado” premiered at No. 21. Karol G’s “KG0516” entered the chart at No. 30.

On the songs chart, Lil Nas X’s inescapable “Montero (Name Me By My Title)” got here in at No. 1… and a hard-fought No. 1, given how shut Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” got here to having a second week on high.

“Montero” had 24.2 million music streams, whereas “Peaches” did practically as effectively, with 24.1 million.

Not surprisingly, the week’s album topper, Rod Wave, was additionally effectively represented on the songs chart, with “Tombstone” at No. 3, “Road Runner” at No. 6 and “Richer” at No. 9.

