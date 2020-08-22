Roddy Ricch, J Balvin Pull Out of MTV VMAs Artist Lineup

An awards present is a troublesome factor to tug off in a pandemic, and though the VMAs set forth with an admirably formidable agenda and a power-packed artist lineup, Roddy Ricch and J Balvin have each pulled out, Selection has confirmed.

“Sadly, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are now not performing,” a supply near the present tells Selection. “As with each awards present, there are all the time last-minute expertise adjustments. That stated, this yr has extra logistical hurdles than most and the well being and security of our staff and companions is of the utmost significance.”

Whereas Ricch is one of the breakout stars of the yr — powered by his ubiquitous hit “The Field” — and Balvin is a mesmerizing performer with elaborate stage units, the lineup continues to be sturdy: Performers on faucet on the time of this text’s publication embrace Woman Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, CNCO and a throwback slot occupied by the Black Eyed Peas, with further artists to be introduced within the coming days.

Whereas the present was initially scheduled to happen at Brooklyn’s Barclays Middle with a number of performances being staged at numerous “iconic places throughout New York Metropolis,” the realities of the pandemic have compelled the producers to desert the Barclays plan and for the performances to happen on the New York places and at a soundstage in Los Angeles.

Grande and Woman Gaga lead this yr’s nominations with 9, adopted by Billie Eilish and the Weeknd with six nominations. All 4 artists have been nominated for video of the yr.

The VMAs will air dwell on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT. See the full record of nominees right here.