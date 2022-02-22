Rodolfo De Paoli resigned as manager of Barracas and is the first coach to win the League Cup

Rodolfo De Paoli took Barracas Central to the First Division, but after three days with defeats he resigned

Rodolfo De Paoli resigned as coach of Barracas Central after the Fall of Guapo 2 to 0 against Tigre at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium in Huracán, where his team played as a local due to the proximity to their field. The DT reflected in 2021 the long-awaited promotion to the First Division, but decided to step aside due to the three defeats in as many dates played in the Professional League Cup.

The also rapporteur did not attend the press conference and communicated his decision to the soccer players after the fall against the Matador. In the first two days of this tournament they lost in their debut in the highest category by 3-1 against Barracas Central in Santiago del Estero and later 2-0 against Lanús, also as a visitor.

“It is a message for the people of the club, for this family, to thank them for this opportunity they gave me last year, especially Matías Tapia (president), with all his people, the entire Tapia family who opened the doors for me and They gave me the opportunity to show my ability, together with my entire coaching staff, to achieve a historic promotion to the First Division,” Rodo said in a video posted by the club on its social networks.

Rodolfo De Paoli announces his resignation as DT of Barracas Central.

“Beyond the fact that many believe that it was because the results are not given, it is a decision that I had already made ten days ago, it is for a very personal matter and the team today, with the third consecutive loss he needs a mental injection and unfortunately today I can’t give it to him, so I wish the best for this squad, for this club and I am eternally grateful. It’s a see you later, not a see you forever. Thank you very much,” he added.

The match against Victoria’s team was the first at home and its people, who could see it in the First Division, witnessed a new defeat. It will be necessary to see who will replace De Paoli and the decision will fall in the hands of the leaders of Barracas, an entity commanded by the Tapia family. For now, Sergio Ramos, a former player and current coach of the club’s Reserve, could replace him in training this week.

After reaching First Division, the coach would have proposed his departure, but the leaders of the team from the south of the City of Buenos Aires managed to convince him to continue. In fact, in order to be able to add units from the start, 14 footballers joined the transfer market, all free or on loan, although the team was outscored in all three games. In this way, Rodo is the first coach to abandon his position in the Professional League Cup.

However, in the three games played, those led by De Paoli did not show a good general performance. It should be remembered that since this year the descents have returned and the teams that will fight to maintain the category must add as many points as possible in order to meet that objective.

In an atypical season for the Qatar World Cup that will begin on November 21, clubs with smaller budgets have it complicated by the large number of games they will have both in this tournament and in the second part of the year with the Professional League.

The match that ended up triggering De Paoli’s departure was this Monday’s, which opened the activity and ended with a 2-0 victory for Tigre. Matador’s goals were converted by Pablo Magnin and Ijiel Protti, at 41 and 23 minutes, of the first and second stages respectively.

It was an even match in which Barracas Central found spaces after going 0-1, but the visitor’s cast knew how to capitalize on one of their exits to settle the lawsuit. Both are the teams that came from the First National and for now the Matador is the protagonist in Zone 2 where they placed third with five points, four behind the only leader, Estudiantes de la Plata, who had a perfect score. While Guapo is last in the table and for now he did not have the debut he expected in the First Division.

