Rodrigo De Paul revealed the most precious treasures he kept from the Copa América final: the trophy he won in the concentration

The national team midfielder recalled what was saved from the final with Brazil



There is little left for the one year anniversary of the America Cup that changed the course of the Argentine team. That 1-0 victory against Brazil in the stadium maracana broke the 28-year drought without lifting a trophy and from then on everything was pure growth for those led by Lionel Scaloni. Stop forgetting the historic conquest, Rodrigo DePaul recalled that meeting and showed off the small collection left over from his first conquest with the t-shirt Albiceleste.

The current Atlético de Madrid midfielder took advantage of social networks to show off his relics. The first thing that the native of Sarandí focused on was the shorts that he used with his characteristic number 7, followed by the orange boots with which he competed throughout the international contest, the shirt, the trophy of the internal trick tournament that took place in the concentration with the legend “Copa Lung 2021” and the champion shirt with which they celebrated crowning themselves as the best in South America on July 10, 2021.

Rodrigo enjoys his vacation after a successful international window with Argentina where they thrashed Italia on the Final and they bowed with category to Estonia. Automatically, after the last commitment, De Paul traveled to his homeland to rest with his loved ones, celebrate his birthday in an exclusive restaurant where he dreamed of raising the World Cup in Qatar and show himself together with his partner, Tini Stoessel.

The romantic photo of Rodrigo De Paul with Tini Stoessel

The footballer was very close to Tini recently and even uploaded the first photo together to their networks: the romantic gesture came from the player’s side through his account Instagram with more than 4 million followers. De Paul had already surprised too when he sent her regards on a live sports broadcast after the momentous match against Italy at Wembley Stadium. She had also supported her partner since the concentration in Argentina showing her anxiety to see one of the recitals that she gave via streaming.

“We are very good. For work we hadn’t seen each other for a while and when we are together we enjoy it. I already told her. She is breaking it, she makes a lot of people happy. It’s good that in the work we have we make people forget about problems, ”the player had declared in the interview he gave for It’s not too late which is issued by phone.

KEEP READING: