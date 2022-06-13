Rodrigo de Paul revealed what was the only wish he asked for when blowing out the candles at the birthday party with Tini Stoessel

It was during his birthday party with Tini Stoessel

Every day that passes, the illusions for the Qatar World Cup 2022 They grow bigger and the sights are set on Argentina’s debut against Saudi Arabia. In the recent international window, those led by Lionel Scaloni they thrashed Italia on the Final and decisively defeated Estonia to stretch the undefeated to 33 duels. The illusion of the fans is in the air and Rodrigo de Paul He threw more wood on the fire with the wish he made when blowing out the candles at his birthday celebration.

“The only wish I asked for is that we be world champions”, declared the Atlético de Madrid midfielder, who generated a standing ovation from the friends and family who were present. In another of the videos published by the place where this celebration took place, De Paul is heard thanking everyone for having gone and sang with those present “Give him champion, give him champion!” after making his dream public for this 2022.

The celebration was held after midnight in Amelí, a restaurant located in the San Isidro area. So much Tini Stoessel like Rodrigo they arrived separately and just inside the place they met. In addition, many of the player’s friends participated in the celebration, such as Giovanni Lo Celso, the driver Joaquín El Pollo Álvarez and his wife Tefi Russo, and part of his girlfriend’s family: his brother-in-law Francisco Stoessel and his mother-in-law Mariana.

Rodrigo did not run away from the cameras and took photos with some fans (Photo: Matías Souto – RS Photos)

Transmitting happiness is one of the engines of the couple and the footballer made it clear in his interview with Germán Paoloski. “I already told her, but I congratulate her because she is breaking it and makes a lot of people happy. It’s good that, because of the work we have, we can get a smile out of her and make people forget their problems a little”, he pointed. Rodrigo’s main objective is to start the season in the best possible way to reach the World Cup in optimal conditions.

Since the coronation in the Copa América in Brazil in 2021, people’s sense of belonging to this national team has grown enormously. It’s not just anymore Lionel Messi the engine of the popular fury of the fans, but a group of emblematic players such as De Paul himself, Leandro Paredes, Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi and the resurgence of another historic player such as Ángel Di María.

De Paul also signed some shirts (Photo: Matías Souto – RS Photos)

Tini arrived later as she was giving a recital in Santa Fe (Photo: Matías Souto – RS Photos)

