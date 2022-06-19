Rodrigo De Paul shared a romantic photo with Tini Stoessel: “You broke her”

The photo that Rodrigo De Paul shared with Tini

The courtship between Rodrigo DePaul y Tini Stoessel It is one of the romances that generated the greatest impact in recent times. The high profile that each one has in their respective professions put them on the front page of the various world media. Although they have already been shown together several times in different situations, during the last hours the footballer decided to upload an image of both to their social networks.

The midfielder of the Argentine team had been shown on his official social media profile days ago with the singer, but at that time he only shared her hand. Now she decided to take a romantic selfie in which she is kissing him and he congratulates her: “You broke her”.

The reference was to the three recitals that the artist gave in recent days at the Arena Maipu from Mendoza. The “Tini Tour 2022” has multiple dates in the country, but it will also be held in Latin America and Europe. The Atlético de Madrid athlete took advantage of his days off after his commitments with the National Team and accompanied her to the shows. A priori, he will have to join the preseason of the mattress next July 10.

In that same province he also dedicated the song “Come closer” to him in a scene that made all the fans delirious. Although De Paul was camouflaged in a VIP place, the followers quickly noticed the wink that Tini gave him. “I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know what’s going on. Time stops every time you hug me. I don’t know what you’re doing, but it happens to me. My heart has not stopped loving you ”, was the fragment that the singer dedicated to her partner.

The romantic gesture came from the player’s side hours later via his account. Instagram with more than 4 million followers. De Paul had already surprised too when he sent her regards on a live sports broadcast after the momentous match against Italy for the finalissima. She had also supported her partner since the concentration in Argentina showing her anxiety to see one of the recitals that she gave via streaming.

“We are very good. For work we hadn’t seen each other for a while and when we are together we enjoy it. I already told her. She is breaking it, she makes a lot of people happy. It’s good that in the work we have we make people forget about problems, ”the player had declared in the interview he gave for It’s not too late which is issued by phone.

