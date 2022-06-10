Rodrigo de Paul shared his first photo with Tini Stoessel: the detail that exposed them

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul no longer hide their love

This Thursday Rodrigo de Paul posted on his Instagram account the first image with his girlfriend, Tini Stoessel, with whom he began a relationship a few months ago and, despite the fact that they no longer hide their love, they had not yet shared images together. The footballer of the Argentine national team is on vacation after winning the Final against Italy and then took the opportunity to meet the artist.

“Good morning”, wrote the Atlético de Madrid midfielder in the story he published and in which you can see a hand with pink nails holding a mate. In addition, he added that the photograph was taken in Buenos Aires. Although it was quickly deduced that the hand was TiniWhat confirmed it was another story shared by the singer.

La Triple T He had announced shortly before in a video that on his next tour he will go to Spain, on September 25 he will be in Madrid, and that the tickets for that show are already on sale. In that publication you can see the work with pink enamel on the nails of the young artist and it is then clear that the hand that holds De Paul’s mate is hers.

The first image of De Paul with Tini Stoessel

Tini Stoessel’s nails in a previous story

This is then the first image together that one of them shares. Previously, Tini and De Paul were first seen together at the end of April this year on a beach in Ibiza. The photographs of that meeting were broadcast by LAM, the gossip program of America, and at that time the panelist Yanina Latorre narrated the chronology of the romance after having spoken with the environment of both protagonists. According to what he was told, this new couple was born after a definitive crisis between De Paul and Camila Homs, the mother of his children. “They have been together since he was 16 years old. And according to his environment, Rodrigo fell out of love. There are no third parties in discord”.

Later, Tini and Rodrigo”They started following each other on Instagram in October of last year.” “That’s how they met. It all started there, because they had friends in common. They had a great exchange polite. It’s that Tini, as they see her, is very afraid of the quilomboYanina explained.

The soccer player, a key player in the Argentine team, had already made several posts dedicated to the singer and last week, after winning the Final at Wembley against Italy, he took the audacity to ask for a few seconds of air to send greetings from a distance. “Let me send a big kiss to my family, to my mother, to my children, to all the people who are on the other side. To my grandmother, to my girlfriend, to everyone. Thank you for always being”he said, including on the payroll, without naming Tini Stoessel, his new partner, in another whitewashing gesture of the relationship.

KEEP READING:

Rodrigo De Paul’s greeting to Tini Stoessel that surprised journalists in the middle of the celebrations of the title of Argentina

The loving gesture of Rodrigo de Paul to Tini Stoessel from the concentration of the Argentine team

Tini Stoessel, Rodrigo de Paul and Camila Homs: romantic likes and movement in their social networks