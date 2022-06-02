Rodrigo De Paul’s greeting to Tini Stoessel that surprised journalists in the middle of the celebrations of the title of Argentina

* The live greeting of Rodrigo de Paul

Argentina thrashed 3-0 to Italia at Wembley to win the trophy The Grand Final between the champion of the Copa América and that of the European Championship. Before a stadium full of Albiceleste jackets, those led by Lionel Scaloni gave a real display, especially in the second half. Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala scored the goals, backed by great performances, such as that of Lionel Messi, and also that of Rodrigo de Paul.

The former Racing midfielder, currently at Atlético Madrid, became an axis from the beginning, guarding the captain when Azzurra’s rough play intensified and ended up cutting the net from one of the goals as a souvenir for posterity. After the relief, the celebration on the field with his teammates and the culminating moment of the awarding of medals and the trophy, the 28-year-old midfielder agreed to speak with the cameras ESPN.

“We were smart and knew when to speed up. For us, the fact that people accompany us is a plus, we feel very identified with them on a day-to-day basis, the energy that exists in the networks, everything”, he underlined. If he even acknowledged that he was annoyed when leaving the field of play “because I have said in a note that it is difficult for me to enjoy myself during the games. I do enjoy the preview, the training, the coexistence, but because of the responsibility it is difficult for me to enjoy it. And in the second half I was enjoying myself”.

Referent of the group, he took the audacity to ask for a few seconds of air to send greetings from a distance. “Let me send a big kiss to my family, to my mother, to my children, to all the people who are on the other side. To my grandmother, to my girlfriend, to everyone. Thank you for always being”he said, including on the payroll, without naming Tini Stoessel, his new partner, in another whitewashing gesture of the relationship.

There was a silence. And Sebastián Vignolo took the floor: “There is the message sent, they must have looked at you, anyway”. At that moment, his companions were emboldened. “Ask him, ask him”, he heard himself. “We spared his life”They laughed, confirming that they were not going to deepen the subject.

Tini Stoessel’s compliment to Rodrigo de Paul

Throughout the stay in Bilbao, there were several media twists and turns between the footballer and the singer. Tini greeted him for her birthday on May 24, then he followed from a distance by streaming one of the recitals that the artist performed at the Hippodrome of Palermo. “Come on, man, how much is missing”he wrote on his Instagram account, with a hint of impatience to see Tini’s performance.

“Look how good you are”, she signed in response to a post by the midfielder, raising the tone of virtual flirtation. And in the middle of the celebrations for the second conquest of the Scaloni era, De Paul remembered his new partner and surprised by adding Tini to the message live and direct.

