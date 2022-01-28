Rodrigo de Paul’s strong denunciation of the problems suffered by Argentina in Chile: “We have to make ourselves respected on the field”

The midfielder denounced mistreatment of Chile in the passage through Calama

After going through 24 hours at least uncomfortable, Argentina faced adversity with integrity and overcame 2-1 Chile in the desert of Calama. Beyond what the battle represented on the field of play, with various frictions, the Albiceleste delegation spoke of a hostile climate throughout the run-up to the match for date 15 of the South American Qualifiers, from the moment the plane landed coming from Buenos Aires. Dibu Martínez, with a series of ironic Instagram stories, was in charge of publicizing the version of the team guided by Lionel Scaloni, warning of an excessively rigorous review and a long wait before being able to move to the hotel.

Well, after the victory thanks to goals from Di María and Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo de Paul, a referent of the campus and one of the figures of the match, took the floor and expanded the complaint, giving details of what Argentina experienced.

“Things could have been done better. They didn’t let us go to the bathroom and they kept us for a long time at the airport, making us take down all our bags… We tried to put the best predisposition, if it’s right or wrong other people will have to evaluate it. In the rooms it was 30 degrees and the air conditioners were not working, we had to open the windows to sleep and there were sirens every so often. Many could not sleep well, we got up and there was no water”, described.

“Every country, every team that comes to our country, we have to make them feel in the best possible way, and win and make ourselves respected on the pitch”, lowered the message. “As a group we have to take the dimension of the match that we put forward, someone could think that the team was going to be relaxed, because it is already in Qatar, and today the team showed it again in the best way, against a great rival, in the height, and with the difficulties we went through; I am proud of the team, which appeared in adversity”, he sentenced.

“I read somewhere that some players were talking about quilombo. The real quilombo had the Argentine delegation in their papers. It strikes me that this player, or these players, have not been alerted by those who coordinate the Argentine team of the true quilombo they had, “he had replied. Chilean Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado, to goalkeeper Martinez. However, De Paul ratified Dibu’s claims once the victory was consummated.

Going strictly to football, De Paul analyzed: “28 undefeated games I don’t think it’s by bursts, we are prepared for defeat when it comes, we have not only fortune, but also the work, humility and ability to face each game as what it is”. “We talked about it, we knew that at times we were going to suffer, when a team needs to win, it has to take risks, we knew that at times we were going to have to be grouped, we knew when to do damage, accelerate, all of that makes a team. On behalf of everyone, we want to send a kiss to Emi Buendía, the coach, Ale Mac Allister, Pablo Aimar; people who add and would have loved to be here, and because of this COVID they could not be, but this victory is also theirs. We all continue to pull in the same direction”, he concluded.

