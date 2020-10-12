Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Caballo Films Preps Atresplayer Premium’s ‘La Ruta’

Atresplayer Premium, the OTT platform run by Spanish media conglom Atresmedia, is prepping TV sequence “La Ruta,” teaming with Caballo Films, the manufacturing outfit whose companions embody filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, the co-creator of Movistar Plus’ hit “Riot Police.”

“La Ruta” – a working title – is about on the La Ruta del Bakalao, a legendary zone of nightclubs lining some 19 miles of a CV-500 secondary highway between the Spanish coastal metropolis of Valencia and its seashores to its south. From 1983 to 1993, this strip of highway grew to become one of many greatest and most vibrant club-scenes in not solely Spain however Europe.

The sequence, in early growth, includes additional Caballo companions resembling Borja Soler as creator and co-director, and Eduardo Villanueva as producer.

Soler co-directed and Villanueva govt produced and co-wrote Sorogoyen’s “Riot Police,” some of the acclaimed of Spanish TV sequence this 12 months, which world premiered at September’s San Sebastian Movie Competition.

In pre-production and at script design stage, “La Ruta” will depict the non-public journeys of a gaggle of younger Spaniards looking for their place on the planet. One in all them, after an expertise pushes him in direction of the membership scene, discovers his reward as a D.J., seen as a linchpin of the nightlife scene.

“Centered as a character-driven sequence, departing from the particular [situations] the story describes, the sequence will recommend rather a lot about what occurred on this interval, on a number of ranges, to youth and relationships,” stated José Antonio Antón, director of programming, content material and digital at Atresmedia.

Coinciding with the gentrification of Madrid’s “La Movida,” “La Ruta del Bakalao” welcomed a way more diversified social mixture of ravers, and likewise gave a way of a road-trip provided that membership shoppers would drive miles from one well-known nightspot to the subsequent.

Such options provide a “robust potential for audiovisual manufacturing,” Antón stated.

“The story can have a powerful emotional pressure and present the distinctive atmosphere of La Ruta del Bakalao, which marked a era of younger Spaniards,” Antón stated.

“We fell in love with how Soler and Villanueva described the interval, one by which you would see a townhouse and subsequent to it a mega disco, or a paradisiacal seaside and subsequent to it a car parking zone full of younger folks having the time of their lives,” Antón added.

“La ruta” will mix drama, comedy and thriller, plus very actual characters residing distinctive experiences, stated Antón.

With the title, he added, Atresmedia is aiming for a high-concept sequence dovetailing with different Atresplayer Premium authentic sequence, resembling “Veneno,” one of many OTT’s early originals and “a declaration of intentions, when it comes to high quality and innovation.”

An Atresmedia manufacturing, in collaboration with Buendía Estudios and Suma Latina, “Veneno,” created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, competes at Mipcom’s 4th Diversify TV Excellence Awards, within the LGBTQ Plus scripted class.

“Veneno” has additionally been one of many drivers of Atresplayer Premium fast-burgeoning subscriptions base. After one 12 months as a pay OTT, the platform hit 253,000 subscribers by June. It’s now on monitor to achieve 300,000 households, primarily in Spain, but additionally in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.

Subscribers even have entry to Atresmedia’s enormous back-catalog, encompassing greater than 20,000 hours of programming.

Atresmedia will give “La Ruta’s” manufacturing staff full inventive freedom, according to earlier Atresplayer Premium originals, permitting for and inspiring bolds visuals and narrative and musical experimentation, Antón stated.

Worldwide gross sales proceed to play a key function in its enterprise mannequin: “Veneno,” as an illustration, was not too long ago acquired by WarnerMedia for HBO Max within the U.S. and Latin America.