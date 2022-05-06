Rodrygo’s incredible flurry of goals that revived Real Madrid in the historic victory against Manchester City for the Champions League

* Rodrygo’s first goal, which injected suspense into a series that seemed close

arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 as a high-impact bet. Rodrygo he was 18 years old and carried on his shoulders the comparison with Neymar, just another product of the youth team Santos. The transfer was then closed around USD 50 million and with an annual salary for the attacker of 6 million. The young striker had ups and downs, and his best moments in general were jumping off the bench… Like another magical night at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Brazilian was the author of the two-goal burst that put Merengue in series in the second leg semi-final of the Champions Leagueboth in the epilogue of regular time, when the triumph of Manchester City it seemed inexorable and Jack Grealish had missed two chances to hammer down the score.

It was 89 minutes, the match was 0-1 (and the series 3-5 for Ciudadanos), when Camavinga crossed the ball from right to left, Benzema lowered it into the heart of the area and Rodrygo, as No. 9, put a shot at Madrid. It was the alarm clock for the homeowner, and a KO hit for the visit, just as it happened to Messi’s PSG.

* The second conquest of Madrid: lethal header from the Brazilian

And just two minutes later, in the first 60 seconds of injury time, Rodrygo shook the key again. Dani Carvajal took a cross with poison from the right, and Rodrygo, with a header, overcame Ederson’s resistance and equalized the series.

Bonus track: he is the one who gave the ball to Benzema in the penalty kick in the first period of extra time, for the final 3-1. Everything, after having entered the complement of the lawsuit, to turn history around. Determinant.

“I think I’m prepared, to get here you have to be prepared”, he had said the day of his presentation, almost like an omen, in June 2019. Well, he was, even without being a starter. If Real Madrid will play the Champions League final against Liverpool, it owes a lot to Rodrygo, Ancelotti’s ace in the hole.

* The 3-1, in which Rodrygo also participated

