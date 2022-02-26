Rogelio Funes Mori’s proposal to solve problems with the fans

Funes Mori invited the fans to have a private conversation (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



The Monterey Club He has faced different criticisms for the results he has obtained in his last duels. In recent days, a group of fans demonstrated outside the facilities of scratched to protest against the performance of the players, before such an event, Rogelio Funes Mori offered them a solution to resolve differences.

Funes Mori He spoke at a press conference about the events that occurred last Monday, February 21, and shared with different media what could be the solution to the differences between the followers of The gang and the footballers.

The Monterrey striker invited the people who demonstrated outside the Barrial to have a private meeting without press to discuss and learn about their demands as a hobby and what can improve the institution.

El Mellizo made it clear that within Monterrey there is a commitment to listen and meet the demands of the fans (Photo: REUTERS / Matthew Childs)

The Twin made it clear that within Monterrey there is a commitment to listen and meet the demands of the fans, for which he left the offer open to dialogue.

“If they had wanted there would be no problem, on campus we are all willing to speak as human beings, as people and do it behind closed doors without the press without anything”

And it is that at that moment when the group of fans waited for the players, some did stop to talk to them, others passed by, as in the case of the naturalized Mexican striker. That gesture bothered the fans Well, the Monterrey striker did not face the requests of the fans who waited for them during the morning of Monday, February 21.

Funes Mori clarified the reason why he did not stop to talk to people (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Faced with such an act, Funes Mori clarified why he didn’t stop to talk to people. In the first instance, he made it clear that he felt uncomfortable with the situation, because he knew that the presence of the press could harm him, so he avoided confrontations.

“It was an awkward moment where I felt like it was not the time to talk to the guys outside because it was an awkward time, there was a lot of press and anything i said was going to be used against meso that’s why I didn’t stop to talk to these people “, sentenced the Twin.

When the Monterrey club returned from the United Arab Emirates after the FIFA Club World Cup, a competition in which it came in fifth place, Rogelio Funes Mori starred in a controversial scene as he argued with customs agents about his luggage.

The information was released by journalist Willie Gonzalez from Multimedia Sportsnarrated the details of how a discussion took place between customs agents and the soccer player for alleged payments due to the excess baggage with which Funes Mori arrived.

Willie González reported that Funes Mori offended the staff of the Monterrey airport (Photo: Twitter/@mmdeportesmx)

According to Willie González, the forward of the Mexican National Team he offended them and took a rude attitude towards them. At the press conference, the Twin He told his versions of the events and accepted some disturbances with the airport staff.

He clarified that at no time did he offend Mexico and explained that he apologized to the staff after the discussion they had over the charge of his luggage.

“What happened at Customs, I did argue with the Customs peoplebut I never said the things they said about the country, things that if I had said I would be in jail. I paid what I had to pay, I apologized and nothing happened“, he claimed.

The scratched They go through a complicated series because they remain in 14th place in the table with five points, consequently the fans have demanded results.

