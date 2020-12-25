Roger Berlind Useless: Prolific Broadway Producer Was 90

Roger Berlind, a prolific producer of greater than 100 Broadway reveals together with such latest smashes as “The E-book of Mormon,” “Whats up, Dolly!” and “Pricey Evan Hansen,” has died. He was 90.

Berlind died Dec. 18 at his house in Manhattan, in keeping with the New York Occasions. Berlind was famend on the Important Stem for his uncommon path to success on Broadway. The Brooklyn native sought to make it as a songwriter however shifted to Wall Road and funding banking to make a dwelling. After dropping his spouse and three of his 4 youngsters in a aircraft crash at John F. Kennedy Airport in 1975, he ultimately discovered his new calling producing Broadway performs and musicals.

Berlind’s credit stretched from early flops like 1976’s “Rex” and 1977’s “The Service provider” to modern hits together with the 2019 revival of “Oklahoma!,” “Imply Women” and “The Curious Incident of the Canine within the Night time-Time.” The newest of his 25 Tony Award wins got here final yr for the dramatically re-imagined staging of the sturdy Rodgers and Hammerstein tuner “Oklahoma!” In 2017, he took house two Tonys, for finest musical (“Pricey Evan Hansen”) and for finest musical revival (“Whats up, Dolly!”).

The producer’s many different credit embody Nineteen Eighties hits “Amadeus,” “Subtle Woman,” “9,” “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway” and “Metropolis of Angels.” Within the Nineties he scored with a revival of “Gypsy,” “Kiss Me, Kate” and “A Humorous Factor Occurred on the Option to the Discussion board.”

Broadway veteran Betty Buckley remembered Berlind as “a stunning man and great producer” in a tweet despatched on Christmas Eve after his loss of life was reported by the New York Occasions. Actor David Aaron Damane famous that Berlind produced his first-ever Broadway present, “The Life,” an unique musical that ran from April 1997 to June 1998.

“At all times a sort phrase, all the time an affirming handshake, all the time a love for our present and theatre basically,” Damane wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for sharing all of it.”

Berlind’s son William was 2 years previous when his mom, Helen, 12-year-old sister and two brothers, aged 9 and 6, died within the tragic accident, in keeping with the New York Occasions. William adopted his father onto the Nice White Manner, working alongside him as a producer for Berlind Productions along with writing for the New York Occasions Journal and New York Observer.

Along with his son, Berlind’s survivors embody his spouse of 40 years, Brooke, a brother and two granddaughters.