Roger Federer announced that he will make a significant financial donation to help the children of Ukraine in the midst of the war

Roger Federer made a significant donation for children in Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS)

There are many athletes who have shown their most supportive side in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, former number one in the world ranking, did not want to be the exception. The 40-year-old said he was “horrified” by the images of the war and announced that he made a generous financial donation so that refugee children can “continue their schooling”.

“My family and I are horrified by the images coming out of Ukraine and are heartbroken to see these innocent people so affected. We want peace”wrote the legendary athlete, who is currently 27th in the ATP ranking and is away from the tracks due to physical problems, in a message posted on social networks.

Through its foundation, Federer made a donation of USD 500.000 (452.000 euros) for “help the War Child Holland association” and allow Ukrainian children to continue their studies in the midst of the disaster caused by the advance of the troops of Vladimir Putin.

“Some six million Ukrainian children no longer have access to school (…) We would like to help them cope with this extremely traumatic experience”added the Swiss player in the letter that he spread through his networks.

Roger Federer He has been out of the circuit for eight months due to knee problems but he hopes to reappear in the current season, although his presence in Wimbledon. “I’m doing well, much better. For two months I moved on crutches. It was long and I had to start from scratch. But it was the right thing. The knee was not going well after Wimbledon, ”she explained in an interview to the SRFthe public TV station in your country.

As specified Your Majestya few weeks ago he underwent some medical studies that make him be “very positive” regarding your future. “Now I am slowly reaching a phase where I can think about coming back”affirmed the former number one, who will fulfill 41 years next August 8. On 2021 he played just three games and six in 2020, which is why he is currently ranked number 27.

Roger Federer is confident that he can return to tennis in the coming months (Photo: REUTERS)

For its part, the United States Tennis Federation (USTA) announced this Friday that the 10% of what is obtained from the sale of tickets for the duel United States-Ukraine (April 15-16), qualifying for the final phase of the Billie Jean King Cup (female equivalent to the Davis Cup), will be assigned to an association that supports war victims.

Danielle Collins (11th in the world) and Jessica Pegula (19th) will be the main rackets of the Team USA against a Ukraine which will be led by Elina Svitolina (18th) in this tie in Asheville (North Carolina). The winner of USA-Ukraine will join the other eleven teams qualified for the final phase of the Billie Jean King Cup (former Fed Cup), whose dates and venue are yet to be decided.

