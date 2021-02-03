Roger Federer confirmed his date of return to the circuit after fulfilling more than a year without playing

Roger Federer established his date of return to the circuit after more than a year without playing (Photo: REUTERS)

More than a year has passed since the Swiss Roger Federer stepped on for the last time a tennis court. He has not played since his fall to Djokovic in the Australian Open 2020 semi-finals. But the countdown to see him in action again has begun: the Swiss tennis player from 39 years confirmed that his intention is to return in the tournament Doha, which will start next March 8.

In dialogue with the Swiss radio station SRF Sport, Federer confirmed that he is ready to resume his successful career, cut short by two surgeries on his right knee last year and due to delays in his rehabilitation due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I have been thinking about when and where to return for a long time. Australia came too early for my knee. And that hurts. It is one of the places where I love to play the most. But I wanted to go back to a smaller tournament so as not to be completely focused and where the stress was also a little less. I will not play tournaments just because. If the family or the body don’t work, I’ll stop”He commented.

Federer has not played since January 30, 2020, when he was eliminated in the semifinals at the Australian Open against Djokovic (EFE)



This would be the first step for a Federer that after Doha plans to play a few more tournaments, including brick dust, even though their priority is the grass and the most important tournaments: “I will try to play on clay again. All, of course, knowing that the important thing is Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open”

His hunger for glory remains intact. With 39 years, after having won 20 Grand Slam titles and after being number one for 310 weeks, Your Majesty said he was “Looking forward to celebrating great victories again” and that “Ready to face the long and hard road” to win games again.

In fact, in his talk with this medium from his country, Federer He confessed that during his period of inactivity he has been more aware than ever of the results of the tournaments played. “At this time I thought that I would not follow the sport much and would be more busy with my children and my rehabilitation. But I was surprised to keep checking results and watching matches. And normally I don’t do that if I don’t participate in a tournament, ”he revealed.

Roger Federer said his priority this year is Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open (Photo: REUTERS)

All spotlights will now be on Doha, a category tournament ATP 250 that Federer has already won three times: 2005, 2006 and 2011. Currently, the Swiss player occupies fifth place in the world rankings behind Djokovic, Nadal, Thiem y Medvedev, who know that their privileged places are under threat with the return of one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

