Roger Federer lost in the doubles with Rafael Nadal in his last match as a professional tennis player

The O2 Arena London will be the stadium that will forever go down in history for hosting one of the most significant events in tennis: Roger Federer put an end to his sports career in the first doubles match of the Making Cup in the company of another legend, Rafael Nadal. The result may not have been with them, because they fell for 4-6, 7-6 y 10-9 against the americans Jack Sock y Frances Tiafoebut it was a celebration that no sports lover will ever forget.

The meeting started with Your Majesty very connected with the public, who celebrated with euphoria his first point that came through a great volley and also made himself heard in an atypical play that had him as the protagonist: and passing shot that crossed from the side filtering through one of the supports of the network to put the 2-1 on the marker.

The first set was very even, with both pairs striving to make the most of their chances but playing short points and not giving up break opportunities. Just about closing Sock y Tiafoe were able to achieve break in the 4-4 but Federer He came to the rescue with a great shot. And immediately afterwards, Nadal took advantage of the only break ball they had in the net to secure the 6-4 in the opening set.

Federer and Nadal kept the first set in their duel against the Sock-Tiafoe duo (Photo: Reuters)

The American duo started with more momentum and showed much more precision at the start of the second set, which allowed them to take the lead by 2-1 with a break. But that advantage would not last long, since -despite confirming the break- the Europeans did not give the arm to twist: they put 3-3 with a big volley’made in Federer’ that came after the umpire sanctioned a double blow of Tiafoe.

There the party returned to enter a field of great equality and the tension grew. Beyond the context of the exhibition tournament and the goodbye of Federer, the competitiveness was very noticeable. with marker 5-5the European tandem saved six balls from break and fought in a game which lasted almost 12 minutes to finally take the lead.

Your Majesty provided some quality touches at net, while Rafa he strove from the bottom to pure display. The Americans had it uphill but forced the tie-breakwhere they took advantage of the first of the four chances they had to win the set by 7-6 and even the match.

Roger Federer gave his full potential alongside Rafael Nadal in his last match as a professional tennis player (Photo: Reuters)

In the supermarket tie-break defining (to the best of 10 points) the fierceness of the legends appeared, especially of a Rafa Nadal who gave his face to give to Roger Federer a victorious farewell The Americans attacked the Swiss player, visibly exhausted, but the Europeans stood up with all their hearts before an American duo that was not intimidated by the public. Your Majesty blew up the stands with a ace what did the mean 6-5 and with a magic touch in the network that put the 7-7 on the marker.

Tiafoe received booing from those present at the O2 Arena of London by a shot that hit the body of a Federer who was emotional in his last points as a professional tennis player. He failed to capitalize on a match point with the party 9-8 and victory fell to the side of Jack Sock y Frances Tiafoewho won for 10-9 the hard definition.

Roger Federer could not help but get emotional at the end of his last match (Photo: Reuters)

At the end of the game, with his whole family at the foot of the court and with his teammates and rivals waiting to show him their admiration, Roger Federer couldn’t hold back the tears. The entire stadium melted into the same applause and the ovation was at the height of his immense career. His farewell is one of the most important sports milestones of all time and the stands made him notice all day, even during the presentation of the teams.

In regards to the Making Cupthe series between Team Europe y Team World stayed 2-2 because the British was also defeated Andy Murray against the Australian Alex de Minaur by 5-7, 6-3 y 10-7. The European representative had been placed 2-0 up after the Norwegian’s triumphs Casper Ruud ante Sock (6-4, 5-7 and 10-7) and from Stefanos Tsitsipas about the argentinian Diego Schwartzman (6-2 y 6-1).

Although strictly it will be the farewell of Your Majesty of professional tennis, the statistics will indicate that the Swiss of 41 years played his last game on the circuit was on July 7, 2021 when Pole Hubert Hurkacz overtook him by 6-3, 7-6 (4) y 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, marking his first three-set loss at the All England Club in 19 years. However, beyond the results, the legacy of Roger Federer –winner 103 titles in singles (20 Grand Slam) and number 1 in the world for 310 weeks – it will be eternal.

