Roger Federer’s gesture with a tennis player who won his first title

Roger Federer greeted Thanasi Kokkinakis for his consecration (USA TODAY Sports)

No matter how long I spend away from the courts, Roger Federer He is still one of the great figures on the tennis circuit. This time, the Swiss gave the note for a noble gesture he had with the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who this Saturday won the first title of his professional career by winning the trophy at the ATP de Adelaida, one of the tournaments that acts as a prelude to the Australian Open.

Kokkinakis himself shared on his Instagram account a screenshot of the heartfelt message that Federer sent him after his consecration. “First title at home, great friend,” the Swiss wrote to the 25-year-old Australian, born in Adelaide. Then the winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments added: “I like the sound of that, Thanaser. Unbelievable, keep it up.”

Kokkinakis won his first title at the ATP 250 in Adelaide (Reuters/Molly Darlington)

The new ATP 250 champion could not hide his admiration for the current number 16 in the world ranking and replied: “You are the man.” When he shared the screenshot of the conversation with his fans, he wrote about his idol: “He is still the GOAT (an acronym that refers to the phrase Greatest of All Times or the best of all time).

Federer, who in the last 18 months has undergone surgery three times due to a persistent injury to his right knee, will not play the Australian Open and it is likely that he will only return to the courts in mid-2022, so his participation in Roland Garros and Wimbledon is also unknown. However, from this exchange with Kokkinakis it is clear that The one born in Basel follows the day to day of the circuit with remarkable attention.

The message that Federer sent to Kokkinakis



Thanasi Kokkinakis (145th in the world), won his first ATP tournament this Saturday in his hometown by defeating the French Arthur Rinderknech (58th) by 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in 2 hours and 38 minutes. The 25-year-old brand-new champion had lost his only previous final, in Los Cabos (Mexico) in August 2017.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to win my first title anywhere else. I have been training on this track since I was nine years old”, said Kokkinakis during the trophy ceremony of a tournament to which he was invited by the organization. In the semifinals, the local credit had left his compatriot on the road Aleksandar Vukic, number 160 of the ATP.

Kokkinakis, who has already moved to Melbourne, will play in the first round of the Australian Open against the German Yannick Hanfmann. The native of Adelaide hopes to finally leave behind the successive injuries that have afflicted him since 2015 and that have prevented him from showing his full potential on the circuit.

