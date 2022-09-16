Roger Federer’s love story with Mirka Vavrinec: from the forbidden kiss and secrecy to the crucial transformation in his personality

Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec got married in 2009

“My life changed completely and this is the best thing that ever happened to me”

Roger Federer I was 19 years old, I still did not have titles on the circuit ATP and he was hardly recognized as a young promise for having conquered Wimbledon Junior two years before. Nobody could imagine what the Swiss would finally achieve as a professional, but many feared that the fire of youth that he had on the court would be diverted outside the court too soon after exchanging glances with a tennis player in the Olympic village of Syndey 2000.

That tournament was a good test for the young man who had already played -and lost- two finals, Marseille and Basel, that’s why his coach, Sven Groeneveld, was concerned when the Swiss told him something about a 24-year-old girl with whom he had exchanged a few words in the Australian city. Faced with the terror that a summer affair would end the athlete’s chances of succeeding in the tournament, the Dutch coach was forceful: “No.”

the woman was called Mirka Vavrinec, was 24 years old and was part of the Swiss delegation. Despite being born in Bojnice, Czechoslovakia (a city that is now the territory of Slovakia), her parents had emigrated to Switzerland when she was 2 years old and that is why she had adopted that nationality to participate in the Olympic Games. In the Villa where the athletes are staying, she had several conversations with the young Federeralmost five years younger than her, and those talks went far beyond strictly sports.

“He asked everyone if he should be with Mirka. We all told him not to do it, that he was very young, that it was better to stay free. He did not do it and made the best decision of his life, ”Sven Groeneveld revealed in a live broadcast on social networks in 2020, when he also recalled that at that time“ Roger was not emotionally formed yet ”.

The romance between the tennis players was born in the 2000 Sydney Olympics (Grosby)

The truth is that Federer listened to his teachers for a while and in the tournament he reached the semifinals, instance in which he lost to the German Tommy Haas in two sets, and then fell to the Moroccan Arnaud Di Pasquale and was left without the bronze medal. . Before everyone left Sydney and went on their way, the Swiss disobeyed his guides and chose to follow his heart: “I was a rookie and had no idea how to organize myself. The reality is that in those two weeks in Australia we built a beautiful chemistry. And on the last day, when we all left for different destinations, something more than a kiss arrived. It led to something extraordinary for both”, The athlete told a long time later.

Fate wanted the career of Lawrence was cut short and in 2002, exhausted by an injury to one of her feet, she decided to retire as a professional without having won titles, but having reached 74th place in the ranking of the WTA. After that, and completely in love with Federer, she became a cornerstone in the life and career of his partner.

It is that those who follow Federer from the beginning they remember that his character was not too nice on the courts. His ambition to win led him at times to become someone who did not arouse the sympathy of the majority of the public or some of his rivals, something that changed over time until he adopted an amazing personality that made him one of the athletes most charismatic and most winners in history.

The four children of the marriage of Federer and Vavrinec

In an interview with the newspaper The nation In 2019, Roger himself acknowledged that his wife was one of the keys to this change: “She had a profound impact on my character. Maybe not in my game, but in me as a professional, because he was a professional tennis player before me, because he had more experience when I came on tour, and because he knew what hard work was; I was learning what it was. It made me grow and mature in the early years. Afterwards, the support I received from her was always unconditional love. She was always there to help me. It made my life easier, no matter if I won or lost. I will always have her in my corner and she gives me great stability.”

Vavrinec’s presence in the stands during the Swiss’s matches became as common as seeing him lift trophies. In April 2009, the couple said yes at the altar and a couple of months later, in July, the twins were born Myla y Charlene. In May 2014, the twins joined the clan Leo y Lenny to complete a family of six that has traveled the world watching Your Majesty win 103 titles in the circuit and 20 of them Grand Slam.

The truth is that everything was born with that disobedience of Federerwho was convinced of what he was doing: “Since I met her, I always wanted to start a family. My life changed completely and this is the best thing that ever happened to me.” Federer told the British site in an interview The Mirror. And in another chat with The Sunday Times stated, “I refuse to sleep in bed without my wife. We always wanted to have children, but my dream was to be with her in the same room, not in another room or on another floor, it pays me to change a ton of diapers to live my dream with Mirka.

22 years after that kiss, the Swiss announced his retirement as a professional. Afflicted by injuries to his knee in recent times, there will be a Last Dance for him in the Making Cupand then he will be able to continue enjoying his life with his four children and with Mirka, that girl who smiled at him in a corridor of the Olympic village and who conquered him from day one.

