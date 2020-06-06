Roger Goodell Admits NFL Incorrectly Handled Kneeling Protests – Variety

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in video posted to Twitter on Friday that the league ought to’ve listened to gamers’ protests in opposition to racism and police brutality earlier, and expressed assist on behalf of the NFL for the Black Lives Matter motion.

“It has been a tough time for our nation, specifically, Black individuals in our nation,” he stated in a video posted to the NFL’s Twitter account. “First, my condolences to the households of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all of the households who’ve endured police brutality. We, the Nationwide Soccer League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of Black individuals. We, the Nationwide Soccer League, admit we had been improper for not listening to NFL gamers earlier and encourage all to talk out and peacefully protest.”

“We, the Nationwide Soccer League, imagine Black lives matter,” he went on. “I personally protest with you, and need to be a part of the much-needed change on this nation. With out Black gamers, there can be no Nationwide Soccer League. And the protests across the nation are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black gamers, coaches, followers and employees. We’re listening. I’m listening, and I will probably be reaching out to gamers who’ve raised their voices and others on how we are able to enhance and go ahead for a greater and extra united NFL household.”

The assertion comes a day after quite a lot of distinguished NFL gamers — Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Younger — appeared in a video calling on the league to confess it was “improper in silencing our gamers from peacefully protesting.” They requested the NFL to make quite a lot of statements, which Goodell repeated verbatim in his video.

The NFL has been on the heart of controversy for its response to the kneeling protests of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick sued the NFL in 2017, accusing the group and group homeowners of colluding to maintain him out of the league on account of his protests.

Goodell’s assertion additionally comes after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drew backlash for saying in an interview with Yahoo Fiance on Wednesday that he would “by no means agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the USA of America or our nation.” He later apologized for the assertion.

On Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted in regards to the Brees controversy, saying he “shouldn’t have taken again his unique stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown excessive.”

See Goodell’s full video under.