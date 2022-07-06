Roger Martínez leaves for two months: America gave details about his injury

(Foto: Twitter/@final_mx)

Las Eagles of America they will have to deal with noticeable low at the start of the tournament of Opening 2022. After he attracted the spotlight for his abandonment in the 40th minute of the match against the red and black Atlas, the medical team confirmed that Roger Martinez will be out from sporting activity to two monthsfor which a large part of the regular season will be lost and could return until the playoffs.

Through their social networks, the azulcrema team reported that the Colombian gunner was evaluated by medical personnel and they found a proximal left rectus femoris tendon injury. In that sense, they estimated that their recovery time could vary from six to eight weekssince this will be determined according to the evolution reported in subsequent months.

Information in development*