Roger Mudd Dies: CBS and NBC News Correspondent Was 93

Roger Harrison Mudd, a longtime CBS News political correspondent and Peabody Award-winning journalist who was as soon as seen as a possible inheritor to Walter Cronkite’s chair at “CBS Night News,” died at his residence in McLean, Va., on Tuesday. He was 93.

His son, Jonathan Mudd, informed the Washington Submit the reason for loss of life was problems from kidney failure. CBS News President Susan Zirinsky stated Mudd was seen as a “hero” within the CBS News Washington bureau.

“He was a journalist of monumental integrity and character,” Zirinsky stated in an announcement. “He wouldn’t budge if he believed he was proper and wouldn’t compromise his moral requirements. He was an inspiration to all of us within the bureau. On a private word – I sat straight throughout from him within the D.C. newsroom – Roger was massive, not simply in his bodily presence however he was bigger than life.”

Mudd spent nearly 20 years masking Capitol Hill, political campaigns and corruption scandals. He labored on particular studies concerning the Watergate scandal, together with the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon in 1974. One of many hallmarks of his profession got here throughout a 1979 interview with Ted Kennedy. The Massachusetts senator appeared unprepared for a easy query: “Senator, why do you wish to be president?” Kennedy misplaced the 1980 Democratic nomination to Jimmy Carter.

After dropping Walter Cronkite’s seat because the weeknight anchor of the “CBS Night News” to Dan Slightly, Mudd joined the community’s longtime rival, NBC News, in 1980. He co-anchored “NBC Nightly News” with Tom Brokaw for a time, a nod to the submit he was thought of for at CBS, however was nudged out as NBC News sought to maintain Brokaw joyful and get higher scores for the printed. Mudd did stints on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Marvin Kalb and two NBC information magazines with Connie Chung. After leaving NBC News in 1987, he grew to become a correspondent for the “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour” on PBS. His final full-time gig was internet hosting the Historical past Channel from 1995 to 2004.

Mudd revealed a memoir in 2008 known as “The Place to Be: Washington, CBS and the Glory Days of Tv News.” In 2010, he donated $4 million to his alma mater, Washington and Lee College, to endow a middle for ethics that bears his title.

Born in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 9, 1928, Mudd graduated from Wilson Excessive College in 1945 and enlisted within the U.S. Military. He acquired his undergraduate diploma from Washington and Lee College in 1950 and his masters in American historical past from the College of North Carolina in 1951.