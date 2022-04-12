Rogue Legacy 2 confirms its liberate date with a brand new animated trailer and lets you obtain the unique sport free of charge

Developer studio Cellar Door Video games has introduced that Rogue Legacy 2the roguelite sequel to the unique 2013 sport, is popping out of Early Get right of entry to and will probably be formally launched on April 28. To commemorate the instance, the studio makes to be had the unique sport free of charge at the moment during the Epic Video games Retailer.

“Our purpose for Rogue Legacy 2 was once all the time to make ‘Rogue Legacy 3’, as a result of we did not need to accept extraCellar Door stated.It needed to be true to the unique, but in addition stand by itself as one thing new. After nearly 4 years of building, bringing it to the fanatics is the overall step on this lengthy adventure, and we are hoping you to find it as particular as we do.“

Right here you have got the improbable animated trailer of Rogue Legacy 2 that they have got launched to commemorate the discharge date of the sport, which can go away its Early Get right of entry to standing as follows:

Rogue Legacy 2 includes a new 2.5D artwork taste, with new guns, categories, talents, and biome choices. New relics have additionally been added to completely achieve new talents. The sport contains further accessibility choices in comparison to the unique sport.

Rogue Legacy led the way in which for roguelites and roguelikes years in the past, sudden many gamers. As now we have indicated, you’ll now obtain it free of charge during the Epic Video games Retailer.