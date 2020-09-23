Rogue One series gets new director: Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes steps in for Disney+

Prime-rated British director Toby Haynes, who has helmed Physician Who, Black Mirror and Utopia, is stepping in to direct the primary three episodes of the Rogue One spin-off series for Disney+

Haynes is taking on from Tony Gilroy, based on Deadline, after he determined to remain in New York whereas the COVID-19 pandemic was inflicting a lot upheaval to the trade and journey.

Gilroy, who wrote The Bourne motion pictures and co-wrote the 2016 Rogue One movie, will proceed to behave as govt producer and showrunner on the series whereas it’s being filmed in the UK.

Haynes has a formidable CV that would seem completely suited to the job. He directed the Star Trek-influenced, Emmy Award-winning 2018 episode of Black Mirror, U.S.S. Callister, in addition to 5 episodes of Physician Who through the Matt Smith period and Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Utopia series, a reboot of the Channel 4 series a couple of group of younger adults drawn collectively by a weird graphic novel.

Haynes additionally directed final yr’s Channel 4/HBO film Brexit: The Uncivil Warfare, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, in addition to The Reichenbach Fall episode of Sherlock in 2012.

The Rogue One series centres round Cassian Andor (performed by Diego Luna, as he did in the movie) and is in pre-production, with plans to begin taking pictures in London subsequent month. It’s a prequel to the 2016 blockbuster and is ready in the early days of the insurrection in opposition to the Empire.

The present had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it first had been revealed final yr.

It additionally was introduced on the time that Luna would return as Andor, whereas Alan Tudyk would reprise his function as Ok-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

Dixney+ has escalated its plans for Star Wars spin-offs after the success of season considered one of The Mandalorian. In addition to Rogue One, a second season of The Mandalorian is coming, whereas one other series is deliberate in regards to the younger Obi Wan-Kenobi, in which Ewan McGregor will return to the function.

