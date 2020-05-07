Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk Reveals Hilarious ‘Deleted’ Scene Inspired By Firefly

Whereas we’re not going in retailer for extra Firefly anytime quickly, we’re going to get extra Okay-2SO. Alan Tudyk has been confirmed to return because the voice of the sardonic droid within the new Disney+ collection that can observe Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in a interval previous to the occasions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In fact, the reality is that is about all we all know in regards to the present at this level, and with manufacturing on that collection stalled out together with the whole lot else, it may be a while earlier than we be taught any extra.