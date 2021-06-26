Rohit Damodaren (Cricketer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Photographs

Rohit Damodaren is an Indian cricketer from Puducherry. He’s the son of standard businessman Damodaren who’s the landlord of the Madurai Panthers Cricket crew within the TNPL. Rohit is a captain of the Puducherry crew within the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy. Additionally, He’s additionally a supervisor at Siechem Applied sciences Pvt. Ltd. Consistent with assets, the cricketer is about to marry Aishwarya Shankar who’s the daughter of ace filmmaker Shankar. The wedding is to be hung on June 27 in Chennai. Because of the Covid pandemic, the wedding is organized merely with a restricted selection of visitors and a grand reception to be held close to long term.