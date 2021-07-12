Rohit Suresh Saraf Wiki, Age, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Rohit Suresh Saraf is a well known Indian Television and Bollywood Actor. He seemed throughout the Bollywood movie ‘The Sky Is Purple’ (2019), starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim.

Wiki/Biography

Rohit Saraf or Rohit Suresh Saraf used to be born on Sunday, 8 December 1996 (age 23 years; as in 2019), in Kathmandu, Nepal. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He completed his schooling from St Francis D’Assisi Over the top School in Solapur, Mumbai. He did graduation from St. Xavier’s Faculty in Mumbai.

Family, Caste & Female friend

Rohit used to be born proper right into a Hindu-Nepali family. His father Suresh Saraf died when Rohit used to be too more youthful. Rohit uses his father’s name as his middle name. Rohit’s mother Anita Saraf used to paintings in a private company in Delhi. Rohit has one brother and two sisters- Ankit Saraf, Swati Saraf Agarwal, and Megha Saraf.

Reportedly, he used to be in a courting with taste stylist Varsha Harlalka.

Occupation

When he used to be 15 years earlier, he started his adventure throughout the Hindi Film Trade. In 2012, he debuted on V channel’s serial ‘Biggest Buddies Ceaselessly,’ as Sahil. He seemed in numerous Indian TV serials including- Existence Ok’s ‘Ek Boond Ishq’ (2014) and anthology assortment ‘MTV Massive F’ (2015). He has seemed in various TV ads along side KFC, Disney channel, Sunfeast Dark Fable Chocolate, and Engage Deodrants.

He bought the danger to act throughout the Norwegian film ‘What Will Other folks Say’ throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2017, which used to be selected as Norwegian access for the Biggest World Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards. He debuted in Bollywood with the movie ‘Pricey Zindagi’ (2016) by which he carried out the placement of Alia Bhatt’s brother. Later, he seemed throughout the Bollywood movie ‘Hichki’ (2019), by which he carried out the placement of Akshay. In 2019, he used to be roped in for the Bollywood movie ‘The Sky Is Purple,’ by which he carried out the son of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

In 2020, he seemed throughout the Netflix web-series ‘Mismatched’ along side the well-liked Indian YouTuber ‘Prajakta Koli.’

Favourite Problems

Foods: North-Indian Cuisines and Mexican Cuisines

Data/Minutiae

He’s a knowledgeable Kathak dancer and has performed at many cultural events.

His spare time activities embody travelling, camping, learning books, playing board video video games, and cooking.

He has two dog Rudy and Pishu.