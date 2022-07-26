Rojadirecta, also condemned in Italy: it will have to pay half a million euros to Mediaset for violating its broadcasting rights

Six and a half years ago Rojadirecta, the famous website that broadcast football online regardless of the broadcast rights holders, closed by court order. Then began a slow judicial process not yet completed, but in which, after some apparent early victories (accusations such as those of criminal organization and commission of tax crimes ended up being discarded years ago), almost everything has been setbacks for the person behind the website, Igor Seoane.

Last April it was learned that Seoane had been imposed a conditional prison sentence of two years (which would only be fulfilled if he could not remain free of criminal accusations during the next five years), as well as payment of half a million euros. Also, you will not be allowed to host or operate any website for a period of two years. However, the Spanish judicial front was not the only one that was open. And now news of a new sentence has arrived from Italy.

Mediaset attacks from Italy, but does not achieve everything it was looking for

Now, Rojadirecta has suffered another judicial setback, and in this case it has not taken place in the Spanish courts: a court in Rome (Italy) has declared Seoane responsible for a crime of infringement of emission rightsand has condemned him to pay the company that held said rights —the Italian Mediaset, owner of the Spanish channels Cuatro and Telecinco— a total of 529,579 euros in damages… and another 24,786 in interest and costs judicial.

According to the court, Rojadirecta made available to the public “illegally and systematically” all the material linked to the sports rights acquired by Mediaset since 2010

Mediaset, as the holder of the broadcasting rights through its Spanish subsidiary, chose to file the lawsuit in Italy… but ‘playing at home’ has not translated into justice giving the audiovisual giant the reason in all aspects included in your request: the Court of Rome has not granted the trademark infringement and unfair competition claims, for instance. And the little more than half a million euros in damages, although undoubtedly onerous for Seoane, It is far from the 29 million that Mediaset demanded.

These last two details were absent from the press release published by Mediaset —which defined the court’s ruling as “another step forward for the defense of publishers’ content against online piracy”—, and have been revealed by TorrentFreak, who has not yet had access to the full sentence. the damned, Igor Seoane, “has preferred not to comment” about it, according to TorrentFreak.